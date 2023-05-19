When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: Township supervisors approved advertising the bidding process for upgrades to the municipal building located at 423 Southview Drive in Lititz.

Background: The firm Schillaci Architects Ltd., based in Stevens, is currently working on plans for the design and architectural services for the new addition, including a conference room. The process started in March, and according to Loren Miller, township administrator, this phase of the project should be completed over the next month.

Expansion needed: When reached via phone May 10, Miller estimated the project cost should be around $450,000. The last expansion occurred in 1990, and improvements are needed to accommodate for better public meeting space and to facilitate in the election process since the municipal building serves as a polling place, Miller said. The addition should be completed by mid-2024.

Penn-Elm Park: Supervisors discussed renovations to Penn-Elm Lions Club Park, including new restrooms and other enhancements. The township took over control of the park from Penryn Fire Company last month, with a lease agreement for 25 years.

Details: The restrooms are outdated and in need of improvements and maintenance, said Miller on May 12. “The restroom facilities are not ADA-compliant,” he said, referring to the law that states bathrooms must accommodate people with disabilities. At the meeting, Glenn Martin, road superintendent, said, “The shed needs some work. It’s not in good shape.” Also, the park safety lights are not set on timers or motion-detection sensors. That will be evaluated and addressed, Miller said.

What’s next: Supervisors didn’t make a decision at the meeting. Chair Michael S. Diehl indicated this will be addressed in coming months.

Next meeting: The next board meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 12.