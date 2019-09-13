When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: The board suggested it would replace Hanover Engineering as township engineer, but tabled a vote until next month.
Why it matters: Board Chairman Brian Wiker said the township is “looking for a different firm with the abilities to address the needs of the residents in everything from standard engineering to stormwater management.” Supervisor Jeff Burkholder said he’s received complaints of continually climbing costs.
Contractor discussion: Carol Moulds, a representative of Arro Consulting of Lititz, gave a presentation of her engineering firm’s work to the board at the meeting. Wiker said he was ready to vote on Arro as new engineer, but Supervisor Rodney May said he would prefer the board look at more engineering firms before making a decision. Burkholder said he would be willing to delay the vote for another month, effectively putting the decision on hold.