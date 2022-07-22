When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: Elizabeth Township supervisors unanimously approved a resolution proposing to incorporate a municipal authority agreement with Northwest EMS, which serves as the primary emergency response agency to the township and operates the Brickerville ambulance station. The resolution does not mean the township would be officially in the authority. Board members also approved for notice of a public meeting Aug. 31 in Manheim to discuss this issue.

Details: Elizabeth Township joins several other municipalities that have agreed to participate in incorporation under Pennsylvania Act 53, Municipality Authorities Act. Northwest is seeking to complete the process by July 1, thereby providing emergency services under the new plan. The current plan with Northwest expires on Dec. 31.

Concerns: This decision had been postponed during last month’s board meeting, with Supervisor Michael S. Diehl voicing his concerns about joining the authority. At the latest meeting, Diehl reiterated his willingness to explore alternatives for securing emergency response services in the township by evaluating the plan offered by Warwick Community Ambulance.

Quotable: “We are pursuing and looking at both options,” Diehl said. “Warwick has expressed to us their interest and desire to serve our community”.

Warwick proposal: Warwick Community Ambulance sent a rough draft of their proposed contract to the township on the day of the meeting, but officials have yet to review the agreement. Under the proposed agreement, Warwick would stage an ambulance at the Brickerville fire station from the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. During other times, emergency services would have to respond from the Lititz station at 151 North Lane. “We are in the beginning stages of the contract review,” Township Administrator Loren Miller said during a conversation July 13.

Decision: Rodney May, secretary-treasurer, responded to Diehl’s comments by recommending the board pass a resolution to discuss the authority proposal presented at the supervisors meeting on May 9. A decision was required by July 31, which is the last day to join officially as a potential charter member. Chairman Jeff Burkholder agreed with May to approve the agreement, thus advancing the conversation with Northwest EMS. “We still have time to withdraw if we choose another option,” Burkholder remarked.

What’s next: The public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. Representatives from the township plan on attending the meeting according to Miller.