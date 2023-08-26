When: Elizabeth Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: The board unanimously approved expansion plans for Fox Plumbing, 28 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz. Fox is proposing to construct a 16,650-square-foot building for warehousing and storage needs adjacent to their current facility, which was built in 2021.

Details: Kevin Varner from Diehm & Sons, a land-planning consulting firm in Lititz, provided details during the meeting on development including stormwater management plans for the proposed building. Varner said there is an active stormwater permit in place from the original structure. He is waiting for the state to approve the plan he submitted for this phase. He also said no increase is needed for additional sewage capacity, and the current permit is adequate.

Planning commission approval: The township planning commission reviewed the expansion proposal at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved the plan set forth by Varner and recommended supervisors move forward.

Quotable: “This is pretty straightforward,” said Scott Hain from David Miller/Associates, who also serves as the township engineer.

EMS update: Chair Michael Diehl said supervisors recently attended a meeting with Northwest EMS officials representing the Municipal Emergency Services Authority. Some of the surrounding communities including Penn and Rapho townships and Manheim Borough have departed the authority and “left us out here by ourselves” Diehl said. MESA personnel assured township officials the plan is still viable.

More: Diehl is concerned about these recent developments and said the township is looking at other options for emergency medical services including discussions with UPMC and Warwick Community Ambulance.

What’s next: No action was taken at the meeting, and this topic will be put on the agenda for next month.

Moment of silence: At the start of the meeting, Diehl requested a moment of silence to mark the recent passing of Robert “Bob” Natvitski, who served on the township’s planning commission for over 20 years.

Next meeting: The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 11