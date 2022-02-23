When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: A change in interpretation by a representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the designation a farm’s recharge area for a planned subdivision confused township officials.

Background: David Wenger is planning to construct a new house on the property he owns located between Reifsnyder and Sleepy Hollow roads. The proposal calls for partitioning two acres of his land, which is the minimum lot size for subdividing within the township. Supervisors had conditionally approved the subdivision plan for the Wenger farm in September 2021. The project recently ran into problems when the current state DEP official modified an earlier ruling by a former representative, who has since departed the agency. The previous official indicated that a 0.6-acre recharge area would be sufficient to meet the needs of stormwater management plan, which the board approved in October 2021. However, the new representative provided an alternative assessment in late 2021, increasing the recharge area significantly to 7.29 acres. This caught township officials and Wenger off guard.

Quotable: “I am pretty disappointed in the change because ( the DEP) approved it before. The personnel change led to a different perspective,” said Wenger, who attended the meeting.

Next steps: Scott Hain, township engineer, of David Miller and Associates, said that Wenger “doesn’t have a choice.” According to Hain, there is no appeal process, and the department ruling is final. The board unanimously approved by a 3-0 vote the revised stormwater management plan developed by Robert Gabriel and Associates, the engineering firm who drew up the proposal for the subdivision plan.

Other business: The board unanimously approved the purchase of a dump truck from for $110,816 through CO-STARS, the official purchasing state co-op program that exempts the township from going through the regular bidding process. This transaction replaces an outdated piece of equipment the township has owned since 1994.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held March 14 at 423 Southview Drive, Lititz.