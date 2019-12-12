When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: The board unanimously passed a $1.3 million spending plan for 2020 with no tax increase.
What it means: Real estate taxes will remain at 0.5 mills, or $50 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
New projects: The township plans to repave Lakeview Drive for $130,000, purchase a 2018 front end loader for $148,000 and upgrade computer equipment and software for $49,000.
Other business: Residents Jane Shultz and Gary Shelly expressed disappointed by the Lititz recCenter’s recent decision to discontinue the Silver Sneakers program, a benefit for older resident who want to use gym facilities that is often paid by health insurance plans.
Public comment: “I don’t know what can be done by townships other than to withdraw support,” Shultz said. “Our tax dollars should go to an organization that supports all people, not to an elitist group,” she said. Shelly asserted the recreation center “is no longer following its mission statement.”
Board comment: “I understand your concern over losing a benefit,” Chairman Brian Wiker said. “If we withhold funds, we alienate all our other residents.”
What’s next: The board decided to continue funding $5,000 annually to the recreation center.