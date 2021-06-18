When: Elizabeth supervisors meeting, June 14.

What happened: The board authorized the opening of a Jonestown Bank & Trust checking account to hold $418,000 in funds the township will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. Loren Miller, township administrator and assistant secretary-treasurer, and Rodney May, township secretary-treasurer, will be the authorized signers.

Details: The federal stimulus funds for all townships and municipalities are intended to be spent on specific COVID-19 affected areas of need. These areas may include municipal stormwater projects, HVAC upgrades, expansion of broadband internet and premium pay for essential workers. Other areas include giving to businesses, individuals and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have been affected by COVID-19, as well as other items if specific revenue loss from the pandemic can be proven. The funds need to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2025, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Quote: “I think it’ll be really helpful in the months and years to come to lay out all the different scenarios and really look at what the needs are,” Chairman Brian Wiker said. “That is a huge chunk of money that would normally come out of general funds.”

Other business: Miller presented an update on usage and data from speed monitoring signs within the township.

Details: The pace speed range, or the majority of activity by all drivers, was found to be 35-45 mph in most areas where the speed limit is 40 mph. There were radical outliers with speed around 90 mph. The high-speed outliers did not show a trend for specific locations. Miller continues to explore new locations in the township to set up additional speed monitoring signs.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. July 12 in the township building.