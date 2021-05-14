When: Elizabeth supervisors meeting, May 10.

Lititz Summer Showcase: The Lititz Summer Showcase is looking to use the athletic fields at the Elizabeth Township Community Park for the annual soccer tournament. After much discussion, the supervisors decided to approve a start time of 8 a.m. July 25, as long as the early time does not become a recurrence.

Background: Organizers requested to have a start time of 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. for the tournament on Sunday, July 25.

Why it matters: Supervisors Jeff Burkholder and Rodney May agreed the 8 a.m. start time could possibly be noisy for the residents who live near Elizabeth Township Community Park. Chairman Brian Wiker said he didn’t have much of a problem with changing the start time to 8 a.m. because it is for one day of the year only.

Quote: “The general consensus is that 8 a.m. will be OK for this one tournament,” Wiker said.

Pickleball courts: Pete Parsil, a township resident and former park board member, requested the establishment of two pickleball courts at Elizabeth Township Community Park. Alternatively, the supervisors discussed and agreed to investigate options to improve the court area’s surface at the township tot lot on South View Drive.

Other business: Township supervisors authorized the appointment of two new alternate sewage enforcement officers. David Lockard and Matthew J. Mack were both highly recommended by sewage enforcement officer Len Spencer. The current alternate, Jesse Rothacker, stepped down from the position.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. June 14 in the township building.