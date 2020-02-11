When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: Jeremy Weaver’s job is to educate, train and help find money for local farmers. Weaver, the project manager with TeamAg, a private engineering consulting firm in Ephrata, updated supervisors during their monthly meeting about the National Fish and Wildlife Federation’s grant to the Cocalico Creek Watershed Association.
Why it matters: The primary goal of the conservation grant, which totals $200,000 and impacts seven municipalities in the watershed in Lancaster County, is to build relationships with the farming community to improve water quality, soil health and township stormwater management, Weaver said. The secondary goal is to improve economic and environmental performance on the farms, Weaver said.
Background: The grant started at the end of 2019 and runs for two years. TeamAg is exclusively contracted with the watershed association to do the work.
What’s next: Services provided through the grant include informal meetings with farmers this spring, fall and next winter. Meetings are scheduled for March in East Cocalico, West Cocalico and Penn townships, and Weaver wants to work with supervisors to set up meetings in Elizabeth Township.
Follow-up: After the farmer meetings, TeamAg will go to each farm in the municipalities, take inventory and ask farmers if they have conservation plans and nutrient management plans. If they don’t, there are ways that TeamAg can get those plans for farmers, leveraging other programs — manure storage, barnyard and water waste storage and others — to make sure costs are covered.
Quotable: “The ultimate goal, for farmers that don't have plans, is to have these plans at no cost,” said Weaver, adding the project is covered by the grant at no cost to each township.
Other news: About six residents were in attendance to voice concerns about cars parked too close to the intersection of West Brubaker Valley Road and Hallmark Drive in the Elm Crest development. Road superintendent Glenn Martin said the township will be installing a sign saying no parking for 100 feet.
— Eric G. Stark, Lititz Record Express Correspondent