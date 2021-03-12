When: Elizabeth Township Supervisors meeting, March 8.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a resolution for establishing a policy that allows reimbursement to be made to township residents who have a mailbox damaged during township snow removal efforts.

Details: The resolution states the township will determine if the damage to the specified mailbox is due to township owned or leased equipment making physical contact with the mailbox. If it is determined that the mailbox’s damage was caused by a township vehicle coming into contact with it, the mailbox owner can receive a reimbursement of no more than $50. The mailbox owner must submit necessary copies of receipts for fixing the damaged mailbox to receive reimbursement. There will be no reimbursement given if it is determined that there was no contact made with the mailbox by the township.

In other business: The board accepted the resignation of Skip Garner from Elizabeth Township Planning Commission. Garner gave 20 years of service to the township. Additionally, the board accepted Carol Moulds’ appointment to the township Planning Commission. Moulds works as an engineer at ARRO Consulting in Lititz. Her husband, Patrick Moulds, also previously served on the planning board.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12, in the township building.