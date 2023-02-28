When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Feb 13.

What happened: Justin Bollinger, a co-owner of Elizabeth Farms, spoke at the township supervisors meeting about the frustrations he has experienced in addressing several building code violations at the property. “We had inherited code issues with some of the structures that the prior owner had installed without permits,” Bollinger said. “We felt like we worked for a year and really didn’t get anywhere. It left our engineer and us a bit deflated, and it’s downright disappointing.”

Background: Bollinger, along with Eric Fetter and Brian Boyd, purchased two parcels of the property, 262 Hopeland Road, during a public auction Oct. 29, 2021. The total purchase price was $2.95 million for 100 acres, which comprises the original farm, and $969,570 for 56.7 acres of unimproved land zoned for agricultural use. Prior to the sale of Elizabeth Farms, the township Zoning Hearing Board issued several notices of violation to the previous owner of the facility, Bill Coleman, for noncompliance at a public hearing on August 11, 2021. The barn and cooking facilities could not be used for events until the violations were addressed. This has had an impact on attracting functions, which must be held outdoors under a tent; other accommodations have to be made for serving food.

Plans rejected: The owners attended the board meeting last March to explain to supervisors their plans for addressing the violations. Bollinger feels like he has acted in good faith but indicated “it’s getting pretty difficult to make it go.” Updated and revised plans were submitted at least twice to address deficiencies regarding code issues including public safety concerns but were rejected by building code officials contracted by Elizabeth Township.

Township support: Bollinger was grateful to township officials for working with his team. Township Administrator Loren Miller said a factor in the rejection of the plans was a change in code enforcement providers last year when they terminated their contract with Elizabeth Township. “We appreciate the update and your diligence to get these things accomplished. It’s not always easy,” board Chairman Michael Diehl said.

What’s next: The owners are still optimistic about the process. “We want to get these plans over the finish line. We thought we’ve been close a couple of times – we just haven’t got there,” Bollinger said. The next board meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. March 13.