When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, July 18.

What happened: The district will receive significantly more in state funding than expected due to the expansive state education budget passed July 8, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations.

Background: With a $525 million increase in basic education funding, the new state budget includes Pennsylvania's largest-ever budgetary hike for public schools.

State funding: Elanco will receive $230,000 more in basic education funding and almost $50,000 more in special education funding than projected, Ramsey said. The district will also receive an extra $144,000 for physical safety and security and $144,000 for mental health support. Ramsey said the district is currently developing a plan for how to spend the extra funds.

Summer projects: Superintendent Michael Snopkowski reported that districtwide summer projects include new playground equipment and new HVAC units at New Holland Elementary School as well as a new phone system across the district.

Personnel: The board voted in two new teachers: Mackenzie Fizz as a second-grade teacher and Mary Martinez as a long-term substitute, both at New Holland Elementary School.

Public comments: The board is ending online submission of public comments after instituting the policy at the beginning of the pandemic. Citizens will now need to appear at meetings in person to address the board.

What's next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.