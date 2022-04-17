When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, April 11.

What happened: Superintendent Michael Snopkowski announced the board’s plans to invite two Garden Spot High School students to sit on the board as nonvoting members each year.

Why it matters: The students, a junior and a senior, will attend voting meetings and share monthly reports on district schools. The junior will report on the middle and high schools, and the senior will cover the elementary schools. The student representatives will also share their perspectives and be open to questions as the board makes decisions.

Next steps: After advertising the positions, taking applications and selecting students via committee, the board plans to install the first student representatives in June.

Capital projects: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, shared capital improvement recommendations from architect Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates. The plan covers improvements to areas of plumbing, electric, paving and more across the various district facilities. The firm’s recommendations will cost $8.5 million over the next five years and an additional $11.7 million during years six through 10 of the plan. The current balance in the capital reserve fund is $4.85 million. Ramsey said going forward, the district plans to allocate $2.5 million to the fund each year to finance the projects; this is the amount the district will save in debt service annually since paying off its debt earlier this year.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. April 18. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.