When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: Revenues in the 2021-22 school year exceeded expenditures by $1.1 million, said Chief of Finance and Operations Keith Ramsey. Ramsey recommended transferring the revenues to the district’s capital reserve fund, which will bring the fund to $6.9 million. The funds would then be allocated toward various facility improvements across the district, which will cost an estimated $20 million over the next 10 years.

PSSA results: Board members expressed concern after Elanco Superintendent Michael Snopkowski reported that seventh-grade PSSA scores in both English language arts and math, as well as fifth-grade math scores, were well below average in 2021-22. Snopkowski said the district’s new comprehensive plan, which will implement a K-12 curriculum that better aligns with the district’s strategic direction, will help target problem areas and hopefully lead to better future results.

Special education program audit: The district is seeking a full audit of its special education program to be performed by Chester County Intermediate Unit at a cost of $23,250, said Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin. The audit would run from January to April or May and will be up for a board vote next week.

Bus depot project: Contractor August Mack Environmental Inc., bid $713,100 to construct a new fueling system for the district’s bus garage, while WSL Inc. bid $277,772 for general construction on the bus depot. The bids, which come in about $110,000 under the district’s initial estimate for the project, will be up for board approval next week.

Employee referral program: Next week the board will vote on an employee referral program that would provide current employees a $1,000 bonus for successful new employee referrals.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.