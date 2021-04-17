When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, April 12.

What happened: The district will move forward with tentative plans to implement a common schedule at its high school and middle school campus for the 2021-22 school year, which will bring some changes at the high school.

Background: Currently, Garden Spot High School operates on a four-block schedule in which students attend four classes per day of 75 minutes with a 65-minute flex period. Most high school students complete four courses in a single semester and eight courses throughout the school year. Garden Spot Middle School, however, operates on a five-block schedule, in which students attend five classes per day of 60 minutes with a 60-minute flex period. Courses at the middle school often span the entire year.

Why it’s important: Under this tentative schedule change, the district would optimize academic flexibility by instituting a common five-block schedule at both schools on its secondary campus, in which students attend five classes per day of 70 minutes. High school students could take up to five courses in a single semester and up to 10 courses throughout the school year, while middle school students could enroll in up to eight courses that last the entire year. Flex periods at the high school would be exchanged for an extra instructional block. This common schedule, according to campus Principal Matthew Sanger, would maximize customized learning options for students and increase the number and variety of elective courses available.

Quotable: “This is in line with (introducing) our multiple pathways and opportunities into student choice,” Superintendent Bob Hollister said, adding that this proposed schedule would enable students “who have really found their passion early on” to “chase that passion” in the classroom.

What’s next: The Eastern Lancaster County Education Association must approve a memorandum of agreement before this proposed schedule can be enacted. Board members will vote to submit the memorandum at their next meeting April 19.

Synthetic turf: Board members voted Feb. 8 to participate in the state Department of General Services’ COSTARS program for the installation of a new fence, track, LED lights and synthetic turf at its high school stadium. It will reduce costs from $3.25 million to $2.96 million. Because of a $34,800 increase in lighting estimates and an $89,123 increase in additional facility upgrades, total project costs are up 4.17% from the program’s initial projections. The board will explore further options to minimize expenses and vote on a finalized plan April 19.

New hires: Earlier this year, Neal Walsh announced his retirement as the district’s director of facilities and transportation after 30 years, effective Dec. 31. His position is being split into two. Lars White, a former building automation and security technician at Hempfield School District, will succeed Walsh as assistant director of facilities. Kristine Greenawalt was appointed in February as transportation supervisor.