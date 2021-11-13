When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: The board proposed policy changes to how school resource materials with mature themes are approved and appealed. This follows controversy over a graphic novel titled “Lighter Than My Shadow,” accessible through the school library, that contained images portraying sexual abuse, eating disorders and mental illness. The book has since been pulled.

Resource material policy changes: Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin presented changes to the district’s policy on resource materials. Major changes include a stricter evaluation process for materials with mature themes, as well as allowing secondary students and parents to sit on the reconsideration committee for a resource under appeal.

Feedback on policy changes wanted: Superintendent Robert Hollister invited residents to share feedback on the policy changes, encouraging residents to send feedback in writing. He said policy changes will be finalized at the Dec. 20 meeting.

BrainPop: The board discussed reinstating educational resource BrainPop after suspending it at the Aug. 9 meeting due to concerns about sensitive political and historical topics. K-12 Technology Specialist Adam Geiman said BrainPop is highly rated and that district teachers want it back due to its usefulness. The board did not specify the sensitive topics, although resident Diane Boone named critical race theory as a concern in her public remarks about the issue. The board will further discuss BrainPop next month after investigating to what extent sensitive content can be blocked.

Vaccines: The board discussed expanding the religious exemption to vaccine requirements to include moral or philosophical convictions similar to religious beliefs. It will make a decision at a future meeting.

What’s next: The Elanco school board will hold its next meeting Nov. 15.