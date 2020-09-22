When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: A student at Garden Spot High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Bob Hollister announced during the meeting.

Mitigation efforts: Because of the district’s contact tracing protocol, Hollister said “about a dozen” students and “a few adults” were identified as at-risk and sent home. These individuals were advised to quarantine for two weeks and get tested if symptoms arise. This marks the district’s first “in-house, on-site case” of COVID-19, Hollister said.

What’s next: In a letter posted on the district website, Hollister stated individuals who have a COVID-19 test “for any reason” must “stay out of school until the test results are returned or a doctor provides a note to release the child (or adult) back to school.”

Other business: The board voted to approve a change order for the tennis project, adding an extra $167,940 for rock removal. The district awarded a $643,625 contract in May to Bowmansville-based Sport Court of Pennsylvania to construct six tennis courts on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School. Excavators recently discovered 500 cubic yards of rock beneath the surface. Neal Walsh, director of facilities and transportation, expects construction to be completed by mid-November.