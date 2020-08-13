When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The school district stood by its plan for full-time, in-person instruction despite a recent state Department of Health guideline that discouraged such a learning model amid the pandemic.

Reopening plan: Jeff Martin, of the Eastern Lancaster County Education Association, requested that the district integrate a hybrid learning model into its health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year. The board approved a motion to maintain the current plan: full-time, in-person instruction. The vote was 6-3 with board members Gary Buck, Jonathan Dahl and Thomas Wentzel voting no.

Quotable: “To consider a plan like this 10 or so days before school starts ... I feel like that’s gonna add a lot of stress to teachers, parents and children,” board member Jacqueline Geyer said. “ ... to even think about the possibility, I personally would need a lot more details.”

Gym floor replacement: The school district will seek to add a gymnasium floor replacement onto its existing contract with eciConstruction for general construction.

Background: Earlier this year, the board approved $8.25 million in contracts to complete HVAC, locker room and other renovations at Garden Spot High School. Out of several prospective bidders, the district awarded a $3.13 million contract to Dillsburg-based eciConstruction for the following projects: replace bleachers in gymnasiums, ceilings, flooring, lockers; remodel corridors to maximize visibility; create storage room; and install 48 private changing rooms and 76 private showers in its locker rooms.

Why it’s important: The school board opted in March to evaluate the high school’s main gymnasium floor for a potential replacement. Last month, board members voted to install a new hardwood floor with a power-lock and moisture-detection system. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said the district can submit a request to tack the replacement onto its contract with eciConstruction, at an additional cost of $397,976.

What’s next: The board will vote on this addition at its Aug. 17 meeting.

