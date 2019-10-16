- When: School board meeting, Oct. 14.

- What happened: Board members agreed to vote on an amended agreement that will allow Elanco to continue to share its administrative services with Columbia Borough School District.

- Background: In 2016, the two districts entered into a working relationship in which Elanco was paid $280,000 annually to share various business, technology and human resource services with Columbia. To continue a mutually beneficial arrangement, Elanco school board approved a six-year extension of its shared services agreement July 15. Columbia then needed to review and approve Elanco’s proposed terms for the extension to become official.

- Why it’s important: Under this extension, Columbia would continue to receive support from three members of Elanco's full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. Additionally, Columbia would receive its own tech support specialist, alongside an array of network services and equipment. The service would be provided to Columbia at an annual cost of $315,000, up $35,000 from the prior agreement.

- Addendum: Ramsey said, in an effort to “protect both entities,” Columbia requested an amendment to the proposed services agreement. Columbia’s school board asked that Elanco include specifics about how key staff, like Ramsey or Wooten, would be replaced if unable or unwilling to provide proper support. No other changes were requested.

- What’s next: Columbia school board will vote on the pact Oct. 17, while Elanco will vote to finalize the deal Oct. 21.

