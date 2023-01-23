When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: The board, during its committee of the whole meeting, noted two central office staff changes.

New roles: Gabrielle Sheller, currently the payroll coordinator, is transitioning to human resource specialist; the board approved the change last month. The second, which will be approved this month, is JoAnn Bailey, administrative assistant at Garden Spot Middle School, who is moving to Sheller’s position in the payroll department.

Quotable: “These are two new faces in new roles, but not new to the school district,” said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations for the district. “They've both been with us since 2017 and we are excited for both of them in their new endeavors.”

LCCTC budget: Ramsey said even though costs of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center are projected to rise in the 2023-24 year, Elanco will pay just more than $847,000, a decrease in its contribution. Each of the 16 districts in Lancaster County pay their share of the total budget based an individual district’s enrollment. Since Elanco’s enrollment went down, its share of the total $15.99 million spending plan is less.

Sale of property: On Jan. 4, the district settled on 5.5 acres sold to Garden Spot Fire Rescue for $1.25 million. The land is along Route 322.

Fuel depot: The district has arranged contracts with August Meck for $713,100 and WSL for $277,772 for a fuel depot at the bus garage. Officials also set up a temporary solution with Rhoads Energy if fuel is needed during construction this summer.

Next meetings: The next regular school board meeting is Jan. 23.