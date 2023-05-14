When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 8.

What happened: Board members received a reminder they will vote May 15 to advertise and display the 2023-24 proposed budget, which includes a 1.98% tax increase to pay for rising costs.

Quotable: “We do need the board to approve this next Monday,” said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations. “This is exactly the same budget and has not changed” since board members first looked at it April 10.

More info: Property owners with real estate valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $26 per year under the $65.3 million spending plan, which includes projected cost increases for electricity and gas. The new budget also covers a 3.55% hike in staff salaries.

Coming up: Board members will review and possibly update the proposed version June 12 before voting to approve the final document at the June 19 meeting.

Meal money: The price for elementary and secondary school breakfasts and lunches will increase next year, although the cost of milk will remain 70 cents for both meals.

More info: Breakfasts will increase 5 cents, bringing the elementary total to $1.95. Secondary students will pay $2.05. For lunch, elementary students will pay $2.65, while older students will pay $2.95.

Comparison: Ramsey said the district looked at the Food and Drug Administration’s suggested prices for school meals, and Elanco students still will pay less than those numbers.

Quotable: “We’re about 60 cents under what they’re recommending,” Ramsey said.

Computers: Board members voted to let graduating seniors keep their district-issued laptops free of charge. A prior plan would have asked students to pay $10 of the $25 cost to reset and clean each device, but board members decided to let the seniors have them for free. About 230 seniors currently are enrolled at Garden Spot High School.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. March 15 in the Community Hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School Complex, 669 E. Main St., New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting ends.