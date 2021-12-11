When: School board meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Board member Brian Conroy, temporarily appointed president, administered the oath of office to reelected board members Gary Buck, Jonathan Dahl, Paul Irvin and Bryan Naranjo, who were sworn in for a four-year term.

Reorganization: Dahl was elected as board president, with Buck reinstated as vice president.

Committees: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, was appointed to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau. Board member appointees are as follows: Conroy to Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and Pennsylvania School Boards Association; Irvin to Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13; Dina Maio to Spartan Foundation for Education; Naranjo to the Coordinated School Health Council.