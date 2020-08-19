When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The school district continues to stand by its plan for full-time, in-person instruction despite recent guidance from the state health and education departments that discourage such a learning model amid the pandemic.

Reopening plan: Last week, the board denied a request from the district teachers union, Eastern Lancaster County Education Association, to integrate a hybrid learning option into its health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year. This week, board members also voted against a motion to open the school year with a staggered schedule, in which students attend class in person two days a week and learn at home three days a week, on a one-month trial basis.

A 5-3 vote: Voting against a staggered schedule were Brian Conroy, Paul Irvin, Dina Maio, Kevin McCarroll and Bryan Naranjo. Board members Gary Buck, Jacqueline Geyer and Thomas Wentzel voted in favor. Jonathan Dahl was absent.

Quotable: “If we look at how well the virtual learning did last year in Elanco ... if that would’ve been a normal school year, we would have been a failing district,” Irvin said. “The more virtual that we give (students) and the less face-to-face in the classroom that they have, the worse the learning is going to be — not just for a couple weeks but for years to come.”

School openings delayed: The board approved a motion to push back the start of school from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31. This delay will provide teachers with additional time to adapt to new in-class and online tools, Superintendent Bob Hollister said. The vote was 7-1, with Irvin voting no.

State of emergency: The board adopted a resolution to implement a districtwide emergency for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Background: In accordance with the Pennsylvania Public School Code, school districts statewide are expected to provide 180 days of instruction over the 2020-21 school year. This resolution, according to a statement from the school board, would allow the district to reduce its total instruction days below the state minimum and implement “temporary provisions to satisfy school attendance requirements” as needed. These provisions include remote learning and/or hybrid schedules, changes in when or how often students must attend schools and adjustments to the length of time learners spend in classrooms.

What’s next: District officials will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic throughout next school year and act accordingly.

Gym floor replacement: Last month, the board approved plans to replace Garden Spot High School’s main gymnasium floor. The district will submit a request to tack the replacement onto its $3.14 million contract with eciConstruction for general construction at an additional cost of $397,976. Hollister expects construction to be finished by Nov. 1.

