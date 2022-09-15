When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin presented the district’s new comprehensive plan. The public has until Oct. 10 to give input before the board submits the plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for approval.

Background: The comprehensive plan addresses district strengths and challenges and includes goals and areas to monitor. The department requires school districts to develop a comprehensive plan every three years. Though Elanco’s was due in July, the district received an extension until November because of this year’s change in superintendents.

Strengths: Overall growth was found to be strong; the district exceeded statewide growth standards in four out of five schools in language arts; three out of five schools in math, and five out of five schools in science. All schools met or exceeded the statewide attendance average of 85.8%.

Challenges/goals: The district identified three main goals: to implement a K-12 curriculum that better aligns with the district’s strategic direction and includes transfer of learning to real-world situations; to increase research-based professional development for teachers and administrators; and to provide a more consistently supportive, responsive and safe environment for all learners and staff.

Public review: Citizens can access the comprehensive plan and submit feedback via the district website (elanco.org) until Oct. 10.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.