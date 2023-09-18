When: Committee of the whole meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: The board received an overview of construction work completed in the district in the last year.

Details: Lars White, facilities director, reviewed a variety of projects including concrete and asphalt work for sidewalks and parking lots, athletic fields, gyms and a bus depot.

Cost: Cost for the projects totaled $1.5 million, with about $1.1 million for the bus project, said Keith Ramsey, finance and operations chief.

Bus depot: The bus fuel depot included replacing old tanks that were more than 40 years old. They were only 1,000-gallon tanks for gasoline and upgraded to 10,000-gallon tanks. This increases fuel storage by more than 50%, White said. The fuel is used for about 120 transportation vehicles and district equipment.

Quotable: “This facility (the bus depot) fuels everything for us,” White said. “It fuels everything from lawn mowers to maintenance vehicles to Elanco busing flight and Pequea Valley buses. So we had tight deadlines that we had to observe.”

More: Other notable projects include a new main sidewalk at Brecknock Elementary, a new playground at Blue Ball Elementary, turf repairs for high school softball and baseball fields, a new gym floor at New Holland Elementary and screen print equipment.

Delegate approval: The board approved Vice President Brian Conroy to serve as Pennsylvania School Boards Association delegate for the school district.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the community hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School complex, 669 E. Main St., New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting.