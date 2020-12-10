When: Elanco school board meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: The board reelected Thomas Wentzel as president and Gary Buck as vice president at its annual reorganization meeting. Both will serve a one-year term.

Winter sports: In accordance with current state guidelines, student-athletes are required to wear masks while competing in extracurricular events over the winter semester. This mandate does not apply to swimmers during active competition. Board members, however, would discuss various concerns about how masks impact wrestler safety, student choice, and potentially cause respiratory issues.

A motion overturned: In a 7-2 vote, the board rejected a motion to not require district student-athletes to wear a mask while actively participating in sports. Voting against the proposal were Gary Buck, Jonathan Dahl, Paul Irvin, Jackie Geyer, Dina Maio, Kevin McCarroll and Thomas Wentzel. Board members Bryan Naranjo and Brian Conroy voted in favor.

Remote instruction: Last month, Garden Spot high and middle schools switched to educating remotely because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district. Despite an initial expectation to resume in-person classes Nov. 19, administrators would postpone its return to a full-time, in-person schedule until Dec. 1.

Response and updates: Although three adults and 11 students were recently identified as positive cases, “all (district) schools remain in-person learning at this time,” Superintendent Bob Hollister wrote in a letter to parents Dec. 3. In response to recent changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s isolation guidelines, the district will reduce its quarantine period from two weeks to 10 days, while students and staff members with negative test results can return to school after seven days, Hollister said.