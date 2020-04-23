When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board proposed a $59.8 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s tax rate is set at 12.5711 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $190,842 — the district average — would pay $2,399. Overall, the district projects revenues of $56.49 million, down 1.59% from 2019-20, and predicts $59.8 million in expenses, up 2.84% from the current year.

Expenses: The $1.65 million increase in expenses is attributed to an $875,897 increase in salaries, a $435,000 increase in benefits and a $311,403 increase in contracted services. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said salary costs were heightened by the addition of an assistant principal at Blue Ball Elementary School, $75,000; an assistant principal at Brecknock Elementary School, $75,000; a 3.15% increase in staff salaries; and an increase of 3% to 3.5% in administrative salaries. The district will reserve $1.34 million for outside student placements, up $174,700 from the current year; $2.8 million for transportation, up $60,000; and $1.14 million for charter school tuition, up $53,852.

Benefits: Pennsylvania school districts are required to pay a percentage of their total payroll into the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, which directly contributes to pensions. The district’s contribution is projected as 34.51% of its payroll, or $8.24 million, up 0.22% from this year. Because of a decline in interest rates and an increase in stock market volatility, contributions are expected to rise so the system can reach its average growth of 6.5%, Ramsey said.

Possible changes: Ramsey said the coronavirus pandemic and state-mandated school closures could cause the district to revise its budget to address factors such as decreases in income tax revenues, state aid and tax collection rates. Meanwhile, the district could see increases in assessment appeals and charter school enrollments.

What’s next: The district expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.

Other news: Last month, the board awarded $8.25 million in contracts to complete HVAC, locker room and other renovations at Garden Spot High School. The board voted to continue construction in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety requirements.