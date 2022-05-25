When: Eastern Lancaster County School District board meeting, May 16.

What happened: The board approved the $62.4 million budget proposal for 2022–23. The proposed budget will be advertised publicly a month before final adoption.

Proposed tax increase: The proposal includes a 1.5% tax increase, which would increase the average taxpayer bill by $38. The maximum tax increase of 3% would nearly close the projected funding gap of $1.07 million, but Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said at the March 14 meeting that the administration hopes the district’s expenditures will decrease in the next few years, offsetting the proposed use of $533,810 from the fund balance to fill the gap this coming year.

Other budget highlights: The district appears well-positioned for next year, with a $2 million decrease in debt service principal and interest now that the district is debt free, and several expected increases in local tax revenues.

Next steps: The board will discuss the budget once more at the June 13 meeting before adopting the final budget June 20.

Graduation: Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said the high school graduation ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at Garden Spot High School.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. June 13. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.