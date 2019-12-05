When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Glenn Yoder attended his last meeting as board president after 12 years on the board.
Background: During his last term, Yoder said he had decided it was time to step down. He had served three terms as president during his 12 years on the board. (Yoder later announced he will challenge state Rep. David Zimmerman in the Republican primary.)
Reorganization: The board elected Thomas Wentzel as president and Gary Buck as vice president at its annual reorganization meeting. Both will serve a one-year term.
Quotable: “I look forward to continuing down the road that the school district is on, both financially and academically, making improvements along the way,” Wentzel said.
New members: Brian Conroy and Kevin McCarroll, who were elected in November, were sworn in, suceeeding Yoder and Melissa Readman. Conroy has lived in the district for eight years, McCarroll since 2007. Both have children currently enrolled in Elanco’s school system.
Committees: Five board members were appointed as committee representatives for 2020: Keith Ramsey to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau; Dina Maio and Bryan Naranjo to the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; Thomas Wentzel to Legislative Reporting; Paul Irvin to Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; Dina Maio to the Spartan Foundation for Education; and Bryan Naranjo to the Coordinated School Health Council.
