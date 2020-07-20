When: Elanco school board meeting, July 13.

What happened: During a meeting in Community Hall, the board approved a Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan for the 2020-21 school year. It will implement various policies deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide in the fall. Families also can seamlessly opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time, to suit changes in “situation or circumstances,” Superintendent Bob Hollister said. The vote was 7-2 with board members Brian Conroy and Jackie Geyer voting no.

Disinfect and ventilate: Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all classrooms, common areas, playgrounds, equipment and buses are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected daily. HVAC units, windows and doors also will be used to ventilate classrooms and common areas with outside air.

Prevention: In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside school facilities or on district transportation. Floor markers and reconfigured classroom spaces will help learners maintain at least 6 feet of separation at all times. Recess and physical education classes will primarily be held in outdoor spaces and limited to noncontact activities that allow students to social distance. The district will adjust its overall bus, class and building schedules to reduce traffic in hallways and communal spaces.

At-home screenings: Both parents and staff will receive symptom checklists and be encouraged to conduct independent, at-home screenings on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home.

In-school screenings: Nurses will screen students, staff or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Each school will designate a room, in or near the nurse's office, where learners, visitors and staff can be effectively quarantined. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible.

What's next: A copy of the health and safety plan will be available on the district's website once it receives final approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Hollister said. District schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 25 for all students and staff.

Synthetic turf: The board approved plans to replace Garden Spot High School's football field with synthetic turf, at an estimated cost ranging from $2.5 million to $2.8 million. The district also will replace its rundown track and stadium fence, $600,000. Hollister predicts construction will be finished by August 2021.