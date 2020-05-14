When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 11.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board adopted a $59.8 million proposed general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s tax rate is set at 12.5711 mills. Taxpayers who own property assessed at $190,842 — the district average — would pay $2,399. Overall, the district projects revenues of $56.49 million, down 1.59% from 2019-20, and predicts $59.8 million in expenses, up 2.84% from the current year.

Deficit: Because of an administrative decision not to increase real estate taxes, the district will face a $3.3 million deficit between revenues and expenses. District reserves and surplus funds from the current school year will be used to cover this deficit, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations.

Expenses: The $1.65 million increase in expenses is attributed to an $875,897 increase in salaries, a $435,000 increase in benefits and a $311,403 increase in contracted services. The district will reserve $1.34 million for outside student placements, up $174,700 from the current year; $2.8 million for transportation, up $60,000; and $1.14 million for charter school tuition, up $53,852.

Benefits: The district is set to contribute 34.51% of its payroll, or $8.24 million, toward employee pensions in 2020-21, up 0.22% from the current year. Because of a decline in interest rates and an increase in stock market volatility, contributions could rise so the system can reach its average growth of 6.5%, Ramsey said.

Possible changes: To save costs because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the district will consider cutting upward of $892,075 in expenses for next school year. This includes the removal of two new assistant principals at Blue Ball and Brecknock elementary schools, $200,000; five teachers to fill vacant positions, $399,725; eight behavioral support assistants, $136,000; and four students enrolled at River Rock Academy, $156,350. The board will vote on each item by June 15, Ramsey said.

What’s next: The district expects to adopt a final budget in June.