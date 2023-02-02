When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board approved the sale of 5.5 acres of land along Route 322 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue for $1.25 million.

Background: Garden Spot Fire Rescue’s plan is to use the land to build a new firehouse. The sale of this public property was part of a consent agenda in which a number of items are passed with a single motion and vote.

New hires: The board also approved two current personnel in new positions with JoAnn Bailey, currently the administrative assistant at Garden Spot Middle School, taking over Gabrielle Sheller’s role in the payroll department. Sheller is transitioning to human resource specialist.

Resolution: Board approved a resolution to give tribute to the late Earl J. Pickle, a teacher at Garden Spot High School from 1964-1992.

Quotable: “It was a long time ago, but he made a big impression on my life,” said Elanco school board member Thomas Wentzel, a former student of Pickle.

Next meeting: The board’s committee of the whole will meet Feb. 13.