When: Elanco school board meeting, April 19.

What happened: The district has approved a $3.04 million plan to install a synthetic turf field and other improvements at Garden Spot High School.

Background: Last year, board members voted to replace the football field with synthetic turf, repair the rundown track and install a new stadium fence and LED lights at the high school, at a total cost of $3.25 million. The district later decided to participate in the state Department of General Services’ COSTARS program to reduce its costs for construction from $3.25 million to $2.96 million.

Expense cuts: Earlier in April, it was revealed that costs were up 4.17% from the program’s initial projections because of a $34,800 increase in lighting estimates and an $89,123 increase in additional facility upgrades. To minimize expenses, the district will forego spending $52,000 to mount two permanent 48-inch play clocks in the stadium and instead consider one of three portable clock alternatives. The district can either purchase two 24-inch LED wireless shot clocks, at an additional cost of $2,898; two 30-inch LED wireless play clocks with detachable carts, $7,593; or two 30-inch LED wireless play clocks with 80- to 100-inch extendable carts, $13,990. These prices are rough estimates based on online research, said district CFO Keith Ramsey.

What’s next: The board will vote on a portable clock option at a later date. Construction is scheduled to commence May 17, Ramsey said.

Property auction: Last year, the district erected a six-court tennis facility on the Blue Ball Elementary School campus to replace rundown courts at its high school. District officials had previously acquired 40 acres of land surrounding the elementary school to expand its campus and create room for construction. Board members voted to sell at auction an unused portion of this expansion property at 1240 Main St. in East Earl.