When: School board meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: The board approved a resolution limiting the district from raising real estate taxes above 2.6% for the 2020-21 school year. That amount represents the state tax cap, or Act 1 index, assigned to the district.
Why it matters: The district’s tax rate is currently 12.57 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $189,370, the district average, a 2.6% increase translates to an additional $61 per year. However, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full allowable amount.
What’s next: Because the board approved an opt-out resolution, a preliminary budget will not be released for public inspection. The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and adopt a final budget in June.
