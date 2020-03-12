When: School board meeting, March 9.

What happened: The board will explore options to install a synthetic turf field at Garden Spot High School.

Background: Last year, Elanco school board approved a design for new tennis courts that will replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. Out of several options presented by Derck & Edson architects, members voted to construct a six-court tennis facility on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School, at a total cost of $625,000. Superintendent Bob Hollister said that Garden Spot’s current tennis courts would either be converted into additional parking or used in plans to replace one of the school’s athletic fields with synthetic turf.

Why it’s important: The board voted to develop several options for synthetic turf. Three fields — the football, field hockey and practice fields — will be considered under this proposal, but Hollister said the football field, which also requires a complete overhaul of its rundown track, is most in need of renovations. The school’s current tennis courts are expected to be converted into additional parking for use by all three fields, Hollister said.

What’s next: The district’s architects will draft three renovation options for consideration. Hollister predicts these options will be presented as early as April or May.

Locker rooms: The board approved designs Oct. 14 for an estimated $2.4 million plan to renovate locker rooms at Garden Spot High School. The board expects to award bids for the school’s locker room renovation, as well as a variety of HVAC upgrades, at their March 16 meeting.

In other news: The board approved an evaluation of the high school’s main gymnasium floor. Once an assessment and cost estimates are available, the board will determine whether or not it should be resurfaced or maintained.