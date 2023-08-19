When: Eastern Lancaster County school board committee of the whole meeting, Aug. 7.

What happened: During the comments portion, parents raised concerns about the starting age and cutoff date to start kindergarten.

Background: In 2018, the state made changes to the starting age for children beginning school. This is the first year the district is implementing the state-required change. Pennsylvania, which does not recognize kindergarten as a grade, states that a child age 6 before Sept. 1 must go to first grade.

More Elanco News:

Details: The Sept. 1 cutoff is an issue for Lindsey Allgyer, who said her child will begin kindergarten at age 4. She is concerned that her child will not be emotionally ready. Parents asked if there was any leeway with the age requirement. School board Vice President Brian Conroy said parents should reach out to him if they have concerns.

Quotable: “I’ve gone to every legislator,” school board member Jacqueline Geyer said. “I’ve pushed every option.”

Start time approved: The board approved the start and end times for students for the 2023-24 school year, starting five minutes earlier for secondary education, which will now begin at 7:25 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens trip: The board approved the music department’s field trip to Busch Gardens for May 3-5, 2024. Students will perform at the theme park.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Community Hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School Complex, 669 E. Main St., in New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting ends.