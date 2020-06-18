When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board adopted a $60.12 million final budget for the next school year with no tax increase.

What it means: The school district’s tax rate is set at 12.5711 mills. Taxpayers who own property assessed at $190,842 — the district average — would pay $2,399.

Deficit: Because of the decision not to increase real estate taxes, the district will face a $2.61 million deficit between revenues and expenses. District reserves and surplus funds from the current school year will be used to cover this deficit, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations.

Background: No major changes have been made since the board revised its proposed budget May 11. The district’s 2020-21 budget will take effect July 1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Turf: Last week, Jim Hocker, of Derck & Edson Architects, presented several options to install synthetic turf field at Garden Spot High School. Architects have since developed two more options at the request of administration.

First option: The district can replace its soccer and practice fields with synthetic turf; the project would include a fence, walkway, scoreboard and bleachers at an estimated cost ranging from $2.95 million to $3.2 million.

Second option: The district can replace its football field with synthetic turf, maintain the stadium’s existing amenities and relocate baseball, javelin and practice fields. A synthetic multipurpose field would be installed across from its stadium at an estimated cost ranging from $4.6 million to $4.8 million.

What’s next: The board expects to approve a design in July.