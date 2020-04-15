When: School board meeting, April 13.

What happened: The school board canceled its committee of the whole meeting because of coronavirus concerns.

Future plans: A number of school districts have begun to hold meetings over either a videoconference or conference call. Superintendent Bob Hollister said plans are underway for the board to livestream its future sessions. Because logistics are still being ironed out, it remains unclear which videoconferencing platforms are under consideration.

What’s next: Hollister expects the board to stream its next meeting, April 20.