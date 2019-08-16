When: School board meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: The board recommended a design for new tennis courts that would replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School.
Background: Jim Hocker, project manager at Derck & Edson architects, said in May the district had acquired 40 acres of land surrounding Blue Ball Elementary School with the intention of building a tennis facility on-site. However, after consulting with a traffic engineer, Hocker discovered his initial plan would require the district to replace a traffic signal and widen a portion of Route 23, unexpectedly raising project costs from $850,000 to around $1 million. In search of a cheaper solution, Hocker presented three more renovation options for board consideration on July 15.
Why it’s important: Upon further review, the board recommended implementation of what Hocker had labeled option three — a modified version of his initial plan that lowered project costs to $625,000 by repositioning the construction of six tennis courts closer to the elementary school. Taking advantage of on-campus parking, this plan was chosen over two others designed to salvage the high school’s current tennis courts, which Hocker said could be completely removed and rebuilt at a cost of $560,000 or repaired and resurfaced for just $200,000.
Rationale: Superintendent Bob Hollister said option three would provide some “elbow room” for potential construction at the high school. The school’s current courts, Hollister said, could either be converted into additional parking or utilized in proposed upgrades to a synthetic turf field.
What's next: The board will vote on this design at its next meeting on Aug. 19.