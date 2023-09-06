When: ELANCO school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The board approved its consent agenda, which included the hiring of nearly 35 full- and part-time members to the staff. About 20 hires are support staff.

Details: The board met several new hires during its Aug. 7 committee of a whole meeting, including Andrew Kreider, a new principal joining the district. Kreider, who previously taught second grade in Downingtown School District, will be the assistant principal at Blue Ball Elementary School. Kreider’s salary is $87,400.

Quotable: “The (students) are going to learn under some good and experienced principals,” Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said. “We are very happy with the team we are adding to work with our learners.”

Bus garage: A $15,691 change order was approved related to additional work in case of a spill at the bus garage next to New Holland Elementary School. The order included some green space and storm drain work.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the community hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School complex, 669 E. Main St., New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting.