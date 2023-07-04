When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, June 19.

What happened: Board members approved the final version of the district’s 2023-24 budget of $65.3 million. This amount includes a 1.98% increase in real estate taxes.

More: Owners with real estate valued at $100,000 will pay an additional $26 per year under the plan, set to begin July 1. The budget also includes projected cost increases for electricity, gas, and a 3.55% hike in staff salaries.

Detail: The district could have raised taxes up to 4.1%, the amount specified by the state’s Act 1 Index.

Audit results: Special Education department employees display dedication at work, and the district correctly uses its behavioral consultants for coaching and training, according to results from a recent special education department audit.

More: In addition, Elanco should let all staffers know its challenges and progress in filling vacant department positions, Ed Ewing, student service director for the Chester County IU, told board members.

Quotable: “Tell the staff what you’re doing to hire people,” said Ewing, one of four IU staffers who conducted a five-month department audit. He also noted that all Elanco employees should plan and communicate more effectively regarding special education.

Quotable: “Everyone here is very committed and passionate about the work,” Ewing said. However, the administrator urged general education personnel and special education workers to share ideas and goals. “They are not always working on the same priorities,” he said. “That’s an area the district is going to put some time and effort into making that better.”

District response: “Our team will begin to prioritize the recommendations into action steps and then implement them during the 23-24 school year and beyond,” Superintendent Michael Snopkowski wrote in a June 26 email. “As the audit demonstrated, there are many positive things happening within our special education department and it is our expectation that the positives will be built upon while we also address the concerns and recommendations that were identified.”

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Community Hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School Complex, 669 E. Main St., in New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting ends.