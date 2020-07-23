When: Elanco school board meeting, July 20.

What happened: The district adopted a resolution to support the development of an anti-racist school climate.

Background: A number of school districts across Lancaster County have taken a vow to eliminate inequity and systemic racism in education. Last week, Superintendent Bob Hollister introduced a formal statement from the school board, which calls for “an equitable and inclusive environment for every student, staff member, parent and community member.”

Quotable: “We must recognize that racism and hate have no place in our schools and society,” the document states. “Consequently, we acknowledge that we must look at our own school policies and practices ... to address traces of racism and inequity that still exist within our own school community.”

Construction: The district opted in March to evaluate Garden Spot High School’s main gymnasium floor for a potential replacement. The board approved plans when it met July 13 to install a new hardwood floor with a power-lock and moisture-detection system, at a cost of roughly $390,000. Because of the project’s estimated 10-week construction period, administrators will discuss how these renovations could affect indoor sports — mainly volleyball and basketball — in the fall and winter.

Face coverings: In accordance with the district’s health and safety plan, Hollister read aloud a statement to reiterate students and staff will be required to wear a face mask or shield as of the 2020-21 school year. “The administration fully recognizes that wearing a face covering is uncomfortable, unpleasant and distracting,” Hollister said. “Our code of conduct is, in part, designed specifically to ensure safety among and between our learners in our facilities, on our grounds and on board our buses.” Plans are also underway to provide every student and staff member in the district with at least two face shields once school is back in session.