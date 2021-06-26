When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, June 21.

What happened: The board adopted a $66.36 million final general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a 2.22% tax increase.

What it means: As of next school year, taxpayers who own a property assessed at $192,856 — the district average — would pay an additional $53 in taxes.

Overview: The new tax levy is set at 12.8500 mills, up from 12.5711. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $63.01 million, up 11.53% from 2020-21, and predicts $66.36 million in expenses, up 12.27% from the current year. District reserves and $765,000 in additional real estate tax revenue will be used to cover an estimated $3.35 million deficit between revenues and expenses.

Expenses: The $7.25 million rise in expenses is partially attributed to a $400,000 increase in cybercharter tuition, a $400,000 increase in virtual academy costs, and $5.08 million in federal aid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants received during the current school year. The federal aid, shown on both sides of the balance sheet, will be applied to future costs.

Staff and salaries: The district also added a new autistic support and emotional support teacher, both salaried at $60,000; a middle school mathematics teacher, $80,000; and applied an 8.65% increase to staff salaries.

What’s next: The district's 2021-22 budget will take effect July 1.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13: The board approved a service contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for the 2021-22 school year. Under this agreement, the district will spend $950,661 for special education services, up $313,046 from the current year, and $139,050 for job training services.

New coach: Trent Reber was named as golf coach at Garden Spot high and middle schools, succeeding Tim Leister, who resigned in March to pursue an administrative role with the IU13. Reber formerly played golf as a student at Ephrata High School. His appointment will be effective on or about Aug. 9.