When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, June 14.

What happened: The board reviewed an updated version of its general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a 2.22% tax increase.

Changes: Since the board adopted its proposed budget May 17, both revenues and expenses have increased more than $5 million to reflect the district’s second and third rounds of federal funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations. The district also added a math teacher at Garden Spot Middle School, salaried at $80,000.

Overview: As of next school year, taxpayers who own a property assessed at $192,856 — the district average — would pay an additional $53 in taxes. The new tax levy is set at 12.8500 mills, up from 12.5711. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $63.01 million, up 11.53% from 2020-21, and predicts $66.36 million in expenses, up 12.27% from the current year. District reserves and $765,000 in additional real estate tax revenue will be used to cover an estimated $3.35 million deficit between revenues and expenses.

What’s next: The board will adopt a final budget at its next meeting June 21.

Change orders: The board voted in April to replace the football field with synthetic turf, repair the rundown track, and install a new stadium fence at its high school, at a total cost of $3.04 million. Architects recently discovered the track’s current asphalt was not installed atop a proper stone base, but instead onto the previous cinder track surface. The district will now submit a request to completely rebuild the base under its existing contract for construction at an additional cost of $230,279.

IU13: Board members reviewed a proposed service contract with Intermediate Unit 13 for the 2021-22 school year. If approved, the district would spend $139,050 for job training services, up 0.48% from 2020-21, and $950,661 for special education services, up 49.09% or $313,046 from the current year. The board expects to vote on this agreement June 21.