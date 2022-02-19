When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, provided a spending plan for use of about $10.17 million COVID-19 relief funds from federal, state and county sources.

Breakdown: Federal funds amounted to $686,692 in the first part of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief; $2,806,748 the second part of ESSER; $5,677,239 in the third part of ESSER funding, along with $378,213 ESSER in set-aside funding. A grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency provided $325,250 in COVID-19 school health and safety funding. Lancaster County COVID-19 relief funds totaled $260,499. The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded a $34,960 grant for special education COVID-19 impact mitigation.

Student achievement goals: Targeted support and improvement goals were presented by Principal Heather Schranz for Blue Ball Elementary and Principal Matt Sanger for Garden Spot High School. Blue Ball Elementary’s focus is on attendance, family engagement, school wide positive behavior supports and career standards. Garden Spot High School’s focus is on academic progress of learners in ninth and 10th grades; achievement and growth, social and emotional learning for ninth to 12th grades.

What’s next: The school board plans to take action on the achievement goals when it meets again at 7 pm. Feb. 28.

Curriculum development: Greg Frederick, director of elementary curriculum and instruction, presented a draft of a proposed new K-12 curriculum blueprint and timeline. The project began last spring and is expected to be finalized by fall 2025.

New teachers: Samantha Dutt, middle school learning support teacher, and Eric Dorward, middle school math teacher, were introduced to the board.