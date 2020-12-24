When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Dec. 21.

n What happened: During a meeting held virtually, the board adopted a resolution limiting the district from raising real estate taxes above 3% for the 2021-22 school year. That amount represents the state tax cap, or adjusted Act 1 index, assigned to the district.

Why it matters: The district’s tax rate is currently 12.5711 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $191,000, the district average, a 3% increase translates to an additional $72 per year. However, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full allowable amount.

What’s next: Because an opt-out resolution was approved, a preliminary budget will not be released for public inspection. The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and adopt a final budget in June.

Change order: Earlier this year, the board awarded a $2.45 million contract to Myco Mechanical and a $1.71 million contract to Hirneisen Electric to complete various HVAC and electrical upgrades at Garden Spot High School. The district will now request to downsize the school’s inline water pump under its contract with Myco Mechanical, as well as connect the pump to a backup generator under its contract with Hirneisen Electric. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said any additional costs will be “absorbed” by “built-in allowances.”

Sportsmanship award: The Lancaster-Lebanon League Athletic Directors recently named Garden Spot as the overall 2020 Fall Season Sportmanship Award winner for high school athletics.

Quotable: “This (award) says great things about our coaches and our student-athletes,” Superintendent Bob Hollister said.