When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: Mask-wearing will be optional in the new school under a health and safety plan the board approved. The board also decided the district will no longer submit its contact-tracing data to the state Department of Health but instead will collect and report this information on an internal basis. The few community members who did comment were largely in support of the board’s decision.

How they voted: Board members voted 9-0 on the mask-optional plan despite new recommendations that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health shared with school officials recently, stating schools should implement universal mask requirements along with other mitigation strategies to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and limit disruptions to in-person learning this school year. The Pennsylvania departments of health and education, while not mandating mask-wearing, have urged districts to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for universal mask-wearing in schools regardless of vaccination status.

Local decision: Although the Elanco board voiced informal support for adopting mask-optional policies at its Aug. 9 meeting, the district formed a subcommittee to produce an alternative version of its health and safety plan that would address board concerns over screening and contact-tracing protocols, as well as mask usage on school buses.

Quotable: “This was one of the most involved discussions, on putting something in its place, that I’ve ever experienced in my time on the board here,” board President Thomas Wentzel said, adding the administration took “the best approach we could as a district.”

Need to know: Masks will be optional in academic buildings “due to the ability to layer mitigating strategies in the classroom and hallways” but will be recommended on elementary and secondary school buses. To properly maintain a district-run contact tracing system, the safety plan states a school-based health team will be organized to review and analyze COVID-19 cases throughout the district to “determine if there is a need for further (preventative) action.” In accordance with its latest contact tracing protocols, district schools will send home students and staff members “with severe symptoms” identified by nurses as being “closely associated with COVID-19,” recommend testing based on the nature and severity of the symptoms, instruct individuals who test positive for the coronavirus to “quarantine for the number of days based on their (or a district) doctor’s recommendation,” and notify other students and staff members who were “within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of a positive case.” These mitigation and prevention procedures were added to replace the majority of the diagnostic and screening policies from last year’s health and safety plan.

Superintendent search: Last week, board members accepted the retirement of Bob Hollister as district superintendent effective Jan. 24, 2022. The board has chosen the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to conduct the search for a new superintendent at no cost to the district.

Contract extension: The board approved a new five-year contract for Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027. She will be salaried at $175,350 in 2022-23, with a potential annual increase based on performance.