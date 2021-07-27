When: Elanco school board meeting, July 19.

What happened: Elanco will receive $6.7 million in aid under the state’s 2021-22 budget, up 4% or $273,000 from 2020-21.

Background: Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $39.8 billion budget into law June 30 that gives a $416 million boost in financial support for public education. This historic investment, according to Wolf, marks the largest single-year education funding increase in state history.

Why it's important: As of next school year, the district will receive $1.7 million in state aid for special education, up 1% from 2020-21, and $5 million in aid for basic education, up 5%. These additional funds will be stored in district reserves to help balance next year’s budget, Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said.

What’s next: The district will collect its annual education funding from the state in quarterly payments throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Vacancies: The district will seek to hire support staff members to fill roughly 25 vacancies across its schools. Because of a shortage of applicants and heightened demand for educators statewide, the district is currently in need of classroom and personal care assistants, lunch monitors and paraeducators in special education. District administration will continue to work with the Lancaster-based Substitute Teacher Service and its community members in an attempt to find suitable candidates.

Shared services agreement: In 2019, the board extended an agreement that allows Elanco to share its administrative services with Columbia Borough School District. Under the six-year extension, Columbia receives support from three members of Elanco’s full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. The district also receives its own tech support specialist, alongside various network services and equipment. These amenities are provided to Columbia at an annual cost of $315,000.

Office staff: Last year, Elanco also approved Columbia’s request for business office staff to perform accounts payable and human resource duties over the 2020-21 spring semester, at an added cost of $2,500 per month. Although the initial terms were set to expire last month, Elanco’s board has voted to extend this service through June 30, 2026. Columbia will pay an additional $30,900 for the extra personnel as of next school year, with costs to increase annually based on the state’s base Act 1 index.