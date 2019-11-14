When: School board meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: The board reviewed bids to replace a faulty HVAC system in Garden Spot High School’s auditorium.
Background: The high school’s auditorium has four HVAC units — two inside and two outside. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, previously said both units on the building’s left side were broken and would cost roughly $200,000 to replace. The auditorium’s HVAC system already was scheduled to be replaced as part of the district’s locker room renovations, but the board voted Aug. 19 to begin that process immediately.
The bids: The district has since completed the bidding process and received three bids. Ramsey recommended Myco Mechanical, a mechanical service provider based in Telford, be awarded the bid at a total cost of $317,000. Bids also were submitted by Leibold Inc. ($389,000) and Frey Lutz ($397,800).
What’s next: The board will vote on the bid Nov. 18.
In other news: Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin announced plans are underway to adopt a full-day kindergarten schedule. Because the district already has ample transportation, staff and classroom space, Larkin said moving away from its current half-day model shouldn’t result in a major budget increase. While logistics are still being ironed out, this new schedule will be implemented for the 2021 school year.