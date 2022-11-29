When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: The board approved contractors August Mack Environmental Inc. to construct a new fuel system for the district’s bus depot at a cost of $713,100 and WSL Inc. for general construction on the depot for $277,772. The bids came in about $110,000 under the district’s initial estimate for the project.

Special education program audit: The board also approved a full audit of its special education program to be performed by Chester County Intermediate Unit at a cost of $23,250. The audit is planned to run from January to April or May 2023.

Employee referral program: In the face of staffing shortages, the board approved an employee referral program that will provide current employees a $1,000 bonus for successful new employee referrals.

School calendar: For the 2023-24 school year, school will begin and end about a week earlier than usual, after a unanimous board vote. The change is intended to mitigate student distraction as summer approaches. The first day of school will be Aug. 22 and the last will be May 29 in the event of no snow make-up days.

What’s next: The board reorganization meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The subsequent meeting on Dec. 19 will take place at 6:30 instead of the usual 7 p.m. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.